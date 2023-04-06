06 APR

Jessie J stabbing – man charged with attempted murder…

A 25 year old man from Leicester has been charged with attempted murder following a bottle attack at a Jessie J gig in London on Wednesday night.

Ashley Charles, a graphic designer, is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday 7 April). The 37 year old victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Jessie J was playing in front of a celeb packed party organised by ailing smartphone company Blackberry, and took to Twitter to show her support for the victim:

The party was thrown by Blackberry to promote its instant messaging service ‘BBM’ and was attended by journalists, competition winners and celebrities including Wretch 32 and the TOWIE cast. In an official statement, Blackberry said:

“A serious incident occurred at our BlackBerry event… Our first concern is the well-being of the injured guest. We are doing all we can to assist police with their inquiries and are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

 

