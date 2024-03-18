Janalynn Castelino Releases ‘The Old Rugged Cross’ 

With her vocally emotive and powerful rendition of the Crucifixion hymn ‘The Old Rugged Cross’, Janalynn Castelino has marked her second release for Lent this year. Articulating this classic hymn with high-pitched vocals that converge at reverence and devotion, the multilingual singer has added to the track’s timeless beauty. She released the Latin chant ‘Jesu Salvator Mundi’ earlier during the first week of the season.

With her soul-stirring delivery of the powerful lyrics, Janalynn has conveyed unwavering belief in addition to highlighting her vocal powerhouse. The cello stylings accompanying her vocals render the hymn with new sound and elegance that holds potential to mystify listeners. Written by Rev. George Bennard in 1912, ‘The Old Rugged Cross’ is a Christian hymn depicting the sacrifice of Christ.

Maintaining a balance between devotion and artistic dynamics, Janalynn Joseph Castelino has sighted at sharing the theme of spiritual resilience through music with those listeners observing Lent.

