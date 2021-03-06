Jake Miller Premieres Music Video for “Wait For You”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Jake Miller” has shared a new music video for his song, “Wait For You” directed by Edgar Esteves. The song was released back in November 2018 and marked his first music release after his third studio album, “Silver Lining”.

Wait For You will appear on the American singer’s upcoming EP which is not given any title to date. The EP is supposed to be released this spring but there are no official dates announced yet.

Jake also shared an acoustic version of the song back in January 2019 with an accompanying music video directed by, “Austin McCracken”.

This new music video gives a good vibe with creative visuals. It features Jake and some girls. He sings the song with an Anaconda rolled over his shoulders, goes to a telephone booth and then continues trading verses while grooving to the beat.



Watch the music video to Jake Miller’s song, “Wait For You”:

Jake Miller is planning a US tour in the support of his upcoming EP. Stay tuned for updates.