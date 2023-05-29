Introducing – STILLS

STILLS are an electronica duo from Kent – formed in 2011 and have recently being picked up by BBC Introducing.

Dark Emotional Electronica – with sultry vocals, STILLS release their debut EP this summer after signing with District 6 music.

Check out their track 1KX which has been recently played by Gary Crowley,

Various festivals over the summer include opening for Bastille and Aluna George at STANDON CALLING

https://twitter.com/st1lls

http://wearestills.tumblr.com

Check out our profile page here: http://all-noise.co.uk/stills/