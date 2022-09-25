Imagine Dragons Contributes To Movie “Ralph Breaks the internet” With ,”Zero”.

Imagine Dragons are at their best. They have come up with a new song titled “Zero”. It is their one of the best release and you can say their best release so far this year.

The new song is a contribution for the upcoming animated movie, “Ralph Breaks The internet” and will be the part of the movie. The movie will be out on November 28th.

There is something more about this song. It just does not accompany the movie but is already a very good song itself. The song possesses heart taking lyrics. You will find Dan Reynold singing lyrics like, “Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero. Let me tell show you what it’s like to never feel, feel. Like i am good enough for anything that’s real, real. I am looking for a way out”. I am impressed!

Isn’t it great? with this extra ordinary release i am pretty sure that the group will get something on Billboard’s HOT 100. The song fits in TOP 10 if you ask me by the way. I love it!