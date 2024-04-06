Single review: Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX – ‘Fancy’

‘Fancy’ sees a combination of two of the best female talents around, though this joining-up isn’t quite as great as you’d imagine from them both collaborating.

‘Fancy’ manages to repeat the same electronic loop throughout its entire running time which quickly proves a little too tedious even with the added crowd sounds. Azalea’s raps manage to avoid too many clichés though it’s hardly her best lyrics, and Charli XCX’s chorus showcases off her Gwen Stefani-like vocals.

It’s a fun enough number but the production lets it down as it never really does anything particularly exciting. ‘Fancy’ feels like a missed opportunity.

(6.5/10)

