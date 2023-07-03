How to pick a Slot Machine

If you’re new to the world of slots, you might feel like a kid in a candy shop and the choices seem endless. There are hundreds of games to choose from and just like when you’re sat down on the sofa flicking through Netflix programmes trying to decide which to watch after a long day, it can be a difficult choice to make! So, before you trawl through hundreds of slot titles not knowing where to start when it comes to picking the best slot for you, take a look at how the pro slot players select which slot to play at Slotzo.

Choose slot games which have a high RTP

Every player is different and some players put more importance on winning than others, so if you’re a player who is more interested in playing a slot which is more likely to win, choose slot games which have a high return to player percentage. Not all slots are the same and different slots pay out more than others so before you make your choice it’s important to check what the game’s RTP is – otherwise known as the Return to Player Percentage. The most important thing to remember is that the higher the percentage, the more likely the slot will payout, so look for slots with the highest RTP. The RTP of a game is calculated on a scale of 1-100 and the majority of slots have an RTP between 92-97% – so any slot which has 96% RTP and over is worth playing as you will have a greater chance of winning

Although the percentage is not the amount of money players should expect to get back when they place their bets, the percentage does give players an indication of whether a slot is worthwhile playing. You can find the RTP of a game quite easily in the game description and all casinos are legally obliged to state the RTP of the game.

Understand the volatility of a slot before you choose

The other important factor to consider before choosing which slot to play is a slot’s volatility as this can have an influence on your chances of winning. Essentially, a game’s volatility indicates the risk level of the slot as the volatility of a slot measures the risk in playing a certain slot. There are high and low volatility slots and depending on what your winning aspirations are and how adverse to risk you are should depending on if you should play a low volatility slot or a high volatility slot.

Low volatility slots have higher winning chances as players are more likely to land winning combinations on the reels. However, these type of slots have smaller pay-outs, so whilst it is easier to win and wins will be more frequent, the rewards will be smaller. On the other end of the spectrum, high volatility slots have much smaller odds of winning, but the rewards are significantly higher. Simply put, high volatility slots are high risk and low volatility slots are a lower risk to players as they are less likely to quickly lose large sums of money as they would be on high volatility slots.