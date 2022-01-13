Halsey Premieres Version of, “Without Me” featuring Juice WRLD. Stream Here:

Back in October, the American singer and songwriter, “Ashley Nicolette Frangipane” aka, “Halsey” shared a new song, “Without Me”. The song did great for her and has been on the top at the Billboard Hot 100.

Well, it seems like that Halsey has not done with the song yet and wants more out of it. Yes, she has has come up again and has premiered a new version of her song, “Without Me” featuring the American rapper, “Juice WRLD”.

I loved the original version of the song, “Without Me” and I found this new version exactly the same as the original version But just an addition of the Juice WRLD’s part. I am happy with this new version as well.

You all know Halsey, she has just delivered the same and the Juice WRLD, I think, he should have delivered some more. I mean, this new version could have been even better.

Listen to the Halsey and Juice WRLD’s collaboration, “Without Me”:

Hello! Guys, I think the American singer has been doing fine as a solo artist. Halsey’s 2016’s collaboration with the Chainsmokers reached at the top, and then this last October’s, “Without Me” produced the same result.

Let’s see, whether this new version is going to bring some fortune for her. What do you think?