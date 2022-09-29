Halsey Single “Graveyard”

Halsey is preparing to release a new single on 13th of this month. It’s going to be a big day for her and she has already started preparing for the day. The 24-year-old singer picked today to tell her fans about her new single. The single is titled “Graveyard.”

To give their fans something before she releases her album, Halsey decided to share the cover art for the album. In the cover art, she is looking a bit eerie in all black. She is looking into the camera and her picture has a filter on it. This cover art adds a spooky feel. Now considering its name and the cover art, it’s obvious that the track is going to give you some chills. If she also decides to do a music video, I’m sure she’ll have a lot of creative room to make it a visual treat.

“Graveyard” will serve as the first single on the album. The song could be really powerful and creepy at the same time. That will help the track get a lot of attention. But we will have to wait and see when the track comes out. See the cover art below.