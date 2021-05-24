Halsey goes all Punk and Wild on Single “Nightmare”

Since Halsey revealed the bloody poster for her new single 10 days ago, the anticipation has really increased for all her fans. The 24-year old hit maker made it clear over her twitter feed that the song would be aggressive but no one expected it to be this wild! The video is a production courtesy of Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat and Happy Perez.

The Music revives the 70’s and 80’s era of Pop and Hard Rock. The video is a catchy depiction of 80’s punk era of American streets. The song also has a girl anthem vibe to it, telling the society how ‘She’ has trusted the society and run over by them, but always pulled herself together.

She will show resistance to anything that will bring her down. So she sings in the chorus, “I’ve has the rubble beneath my feet. I’ve trusted lies and trusted men, Broke down and put myself together again. I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth, I got no one to smile for, I’ve waited a while for a moment to say I don’t owe you a god damn thing”. The video also features some recognizable faces like Cara Delevingne. Check out the video below.

Watch MV “Nightmare” by Halsey