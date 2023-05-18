Single review: Grouplove – ‘Shark Attack’

It’s almost going to be tricky following up such a great track like ‘Ways To Go’ and though ‘Shark Attack’ doesn’t quite hit the catchiness of that chorus, this is a more overall solid track.

It’s not going to be to everybody’s tastes but its shift in tempos, vocals and vibes works well and keeps it fresh and it even throws in some more Caribbean sounds.

A little bit of a mess in parts and sometimes without a decent sense of direction, it’s still a fun experiment that is just about pulled off.

(6/10)

Buy: Shark Attack