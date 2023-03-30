Single review: Goldfrapp – Thea

Goldfrapp are a duo that I’m pretty keen on, with their relatively recent greatest hits album full of some surprising gems.

Back to new material, though, and the ethereal ‘Thea’ (taken from the pairs sixth studio album Tales Of Us) lacks the same disco punch you’d expect, with the Kate Bush-stylings of the piece ebbing and flowing as the track progresses.

Without the same strong structure we expect from them, this feels surprisingly forgettable and transient. A shame.

(3/10)

