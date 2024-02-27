Glasvegas – ‘Euphoria, Take My Hand’ single review





﻿﻿

Glasvegas – Euphoria, Take My Hand

The moody Scots rockers are back with the lead single from their second album EUPHORIC /// HEARTBREAK \\\ – and by the sounds of it, they’ve pitched that second album ‘musical development’ about right.

‘Euphoria, Take My Hand’ maintains the relentlessly atmospheric and personal sound that made their name, while hinting at a progression into a bigger, more accessible sound.

The song is built around a simple, almost Killers-esque guitar riff, with singer James Allan’s distinctively soulful Glaswegian drawl driving the track through the usual Glasvegas storm of layered atmospheric synths and guitars.

On this evidence Glasvegas have wisely decided to stick to what they’re good at with their second album – gloomy, atmospheric and powerful rock. And with it’s cheeky hint at bigger things to come, ‘Euphoria, Take My Hand‘ does exactly what a lead single needs to – gets us all excited for the new album!

Buy Euphoria, Take My Hand

Preorder EUPHORIC /// HEARTBREAK \\\



