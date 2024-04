Ghostpoet’s new single ‘Meltdown’, the first to be taken from his upcoming second album Some Say I So I Say Light, has been reworked by Squarepusher.

The remix sees Squarepusher embracing the quiet intensity of Ghostpoet while adding some subtle electro flourishes to it. Check it out:



Some Say I So I Say Light is Ghostpoet’s follow up to his Mercury nominated debut album Peanut Butter Blues & Melancholy Jam and is out on 6 May.