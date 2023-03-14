Friendly Fires
14 MAR

Listen: Friendly Fires & The Asphodells – ‘Before Your Eyes’

Friendly Fires have been a bit quiet since the release of their very good second album Pala in 2011. Today they’re back with a bang though, revealing the first track they have recorded with production duo The Asphodells.

The Asphodells, in case you were wondering, are Andrew Weatherall and Timothy J Fairplay, and their loop-based approach is emebedded in the core of ‘Before Your Eyes’ – making sound more like TOY or The Horrors rather than the saucer-eyed rave-pop normally associated with Friendly Fires.

Listen to ‘Before Your Eyes’:

The new sound is in keeping with front-man Ed Macfarlane quotes from 2012, when he said:

We’ve been working on eight-minute long tracks that don’t sound anything like what we do now.

‘Before Your Eyes’ will be released on 31 March via Telophase as a double-A side along with another new track called ‘Velo’.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

