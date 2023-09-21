Watch: Exitmusic – ‘The Modern Age’ video

If you haven’t yet got into the hauntingly intense brilliance of Exitmusic, then their new video for ‘The Modern Age’ is sure to convert you. Watch it below:

Talking about the video, which was directed by Daniel Ryan, Exitmusic singer (and former Boardwalk Empire actress) Aleksa Palladino said: “Devon and I spent a few years volunteering at wild life rescue centers and, despite all the best efforts of very knowledgeable and compassionate staff members, sometimes an animal would just die from the shock of being captured. Their bodies would shut down because they knew they were not free. It has always stayed with us. That’s where we got the idea for the video.” – told you they were intense!

Exitmusic also have a few dates lined up in the UK this November:

6th – London – The Lexington

7th – Sheffield – The Plug

8th – Leeds – Wharfe Chambers

9th – Glasgow – King Tuts

12th – Manchester – The Castle w/ FREE

13th – Brighton – Green Door Store



