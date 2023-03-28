Everafter releases new album titled “Everything is One”

Everafter came on the scene in Autumn 2010 in East London when brothers Alexis Daperis and Stefan Daperis and their friend Tim Wiltshire decided to start a power rock group. The band was able to book their first gig at The White Hart Lane Hotel in February 2011 in South London. The next two years were huge for the band as it performed at various key venues in London including their home turf at The Standard Music Venue in Walthamstow. The band also started working on their debut album titled ‘Everything is One’ during this period. However, the album has a track back from 2008 written by Alexis.

Everyafter has been lucky to have benefited from the production prowess of Chris Tsangarides who also happens to be a fan. Alexis and Stefan are heavily influenced by Nirvana, Metallica and other ‘90s bands while Tim, the drummer, has been inspired by metal bands such as A Day To Remember and Lamb Of God. With all these influences and excellence in production, Everafter’s “Everything is One” is probably one of the best power rock album that you will listen today.

‘Everything is One’ is an album brimming with energy and passion. There isn’t even a single bad song on the album from start to finish. Anyone who is a fan of Green Day or Blink 182 is simply going to love this album. Follow the links below to their music.

Everafter on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/everafteruk

Everafter on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/everything-is-one/id858558475

Everafter on Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/everafteruk

You can also learn more about the band by visiting their Facebook page, Twitter and band website.