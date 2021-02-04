Elohim Delivers Music Video “Buckets”. Watch Here:

The Los Angeles based singer and songwriter, “Buckets” has shared a new music video for her song, “Buckets” directed by “Jonas Risvig”.

Buckets was released earlier this month. The American music producer, “Skrillex” helped Elohim in writing this song.

Back to the music video, it features Elohim with 4 other girls as her friends. You will see them together at the streets of Copenhagen.

The video sees them being bad girls. They will steal from superstores, and then will party together. LOL!

The video represents a culture. No matter you like th is culture or not, you are gonna love the video for sure.

Watch music video to the Elohim’s, “Buckets”:

Elohim talked to the media about the video and said, “This video was made in Copenhagen. It was different and really fun and exciting for me to let go and really trust putting it in the hands of the director and the beautiful girls acting in the video”.