A finalist in the ninth series of the X-Factor, Henderson channels a Bastille and Duffy sound for this mid-tempo pop-number.

It takes a few spins to settle in but her powerful and involving voice carries the track comfortably, and there’s enough production trickery and style-changes to hold your interest, though it’s the bridge and chorus that are the true centrepiece of ‘Ghost’.

A strong debut for Ella Henderson.

(7/10)