Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony named Spotify’s most influential artists

Popular music streaming service Spotify has released a list of 25 most influential artists under 25. The music service has become the ultimate go-to streaming service for both artists and fans during the last decade with numerous artists choosing streaming services to release their new music.

According to Spotify, Ed Sheeran tops the list of most influential artists under 25 for 2016. The famous US girl group Fifth Harmony, pop darling Ariana Grande, Grammy winner Sam Smith and popular duo Rae Sremmurd are other top artists on the streaming service platform.

Ed Sheeran has been enjoying a successful year with the release of his second album. In fact, he has won the best album of the year in Brit awards. He also won a Brit award for best male artist this year. It’s definitely a perfect year for Ed considering he has now dominated Spotify as well with nearly 453 million streams for his latest single “Thinking Out Loud”. What more could an artist ask for?

Ariana Grande, who is still doing good with her 2014 singles, has fallen behind Ed Sheeran on the list. Her track “Problem” was streamed more than 260 million times whereas her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Jessie J titled “Bang Bang” was streamed more than 280 million times.

Although Zayn Malik quit the group back in 2015, the boy band One Direction continues to enjoy success with an increase in straeming by 796%, which is unbelievable considering Zayn is also getting really good response from fans. Probably fans want to see One Direction continue doing good music while they hope for Zayn to become the ultimate solo artist.