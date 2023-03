Taking the original track and adding Tinie Tempah’s distinctive vocals on top has made the bland instrumental much more exciting and memorable. Yes, the lyrics are pretty derivative with a rhyming dictionary and the clubber’s guide to making a generic club track being essential source material for the piece, but as a club-friendly number it works well.

Just don’t expect anything revolutionary, well written or thought-provoking amongst its pretty catchy and singable lyrics.

