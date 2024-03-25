Download a live version of new James Blake track ‘Our Love Comes Back’ for free

With just two weeks to go before the release of his second album Overgrown, James Blake has today revealed another glimpse of it by offering a live version of album track ‘Our Love Comes Back’ for free.

The free download follows lead single ‘Retrograde‘, the dub and normal version of the mighty ‘Voyeur‘, a stream of ‘Digital Lion‘ and a full preview of the album – which has now been taken offline.

To get your digital hands on the live version of ‘Our Love Comes Back’, head over to Amazon here: Our Love Comes Back

Watch James Blake perform ‘Our Love Comes Back’:

