I’m not keen when someone starts trimming a hedge when I’m trying to record a hit single, but this is the sort of thing you have to cope with.

In all seriousness, although ‘Tremor’ borrows heavily from all the other songs in its expansive genre, this is one of the best examples of its kind and there’s plenty of energy in its simple, EDM delivery.

One for the fans, but its appeal might bleed out to others too. Could do with a bit more meat on its bones though.

(5/10)