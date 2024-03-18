Depeche Mode stream new album ‘Delta Machine’ online

So much for 2013 being the year for new bands – so far the biggest albums of the year have come from the old school. Bowie and Suede have led the way, and now it’s the legendary Depeche Mode’s turn to stake their claim for 2013 domination with their thirteenth studio album ‘Delta Machine’.
The album leaked online earlier today, so it’s no surprise they’ve quickly slapped it up online to stream before it’s released next week. There is one catch though, you have to stream it on iTunes (booooo!) Click this link to stream ‘Delta Machine’.
‘Delta Machine’ features the singles ‘Heaven’ and the awesome ‘Soothe My Soul’, and is Depeche Mode’s first album since 2009’s ‘Sounds Of The Universe’.
‘Delta Machine’ full tracklist:
01. Welcome to My World
02. Angel
03. Heaven
04. Secret to the End
05. My Little Universe
06. Slow
07. Broken
08. The Child Inside
09. Soft Touch/Raw Nerve
10. Should Be Higher
11. Alone
12. Soothe My Soul
13. Goodbye
14. Long Time Lie (Bonus track)
15. Happens All the Time (Bonus track)
16. Always (Bonus track)
17. All That’s Mine (Bonus track)