Depeche Mode stream new album ‘Delta Machine’ online

So much for 2013 being the year for new bands – so far the biggest albums of the year have come from the old school. Bowie and Suede have led the way, and now it’s the legendary Depeche Mode’s turn to stake their claim for 2013 domination with their thirteenth studio album ‘Delta Machine’.

The album leaked online earlier today, so it’s no surprise they’ve quickly slapped it up online to stream before it’s released next week. There is one catch though, you have to stream it on iTunes (booooo!) Click this link to stream ‘Delta Machine’.

‘Delta Machine’ features the singles ‘Heaven’ and the awesome ‘Soothe My Soul’, and is Depeche Mode’s first album since 2009’s ‘Sounds Of The Universe’.

‘Delta Machine’ full tracklist:

01. Welcome to My World

02. Angel

03. Heaven

04. Secret to the End

05. My Little Universe

06. Slow

07. Broken

08. The Child Inside

09. Soft Touch/Raw Nerve

10. Should Be Higher

11. Alone

12. Soothe My Soul

13. Goodbye

14. Long Time Lie (Bonus track)

15. Happens All the Time (Bonus track)

16. Always (Bonus track)

17. All That’s Mine (Bonus track)