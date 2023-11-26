Cyrus Wins ‘X Factor’ Australia And Celebrates By Dropping A New Single

There is no doubt that music talent shows are a great way to help talented young singers showcase their talent. However, this hasn’t been happening in the US for last few years. There haven’t been any notable stars coming out of these talent shows and everyone agrees that things need to be done somewhat differently. However, this isn’t the case in other international franchises.

We have seen The X Factor UK runner up Fluer East hitting top charts with his single “Sax” last year. This year, it’s the X Factor Australia that has given us another talented young singer. The X Factor Australia winner Cyrus Villanueva has the talent to knock off Adele from Australian iTunes for the top spot. His single “Stone” seems like a perfect celebration of winning the X Factor.

The soulful song is produced by TMS and Bobby Andonov. The track is about love sickness and how it can affect people suffering from it. He sings about cherry lips and the enigma of being kissed. Watch Cyrus perform his debut single below.

Watch “Stone” by Cyrus – The X Factor Australia Winner – Live Performance