music festival crowd
03 MAY

A guide to festivals abroad

Summer music festivals have become very big business these days, with hundreds taking place in the UK alone every year. There are multiple festivals to suit every music taste, from rock and pop music to dance and folk – whatever music you’re into, there’s almost certainly a festival going on near you in the UK […]

thomas-rhett-craving-you
03 MAY

Single Review: “Craving You” by Thomas Rhett

Rhett has premiered a new single titled “Craving You”. This new single features Maren Morris. The single will appear on Thomas’ upcoming album. The album is a follow-up to 2015 album “Tangled Up” album that was a hit. This new album will release later this year. “Craving You” sounds like an important hit for Rhett […]

christina-aguilera
03 MAY

Watch Music Video: “Fall In Love” by Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato

Christina and Demi have reclaimed their power in the official music video for “Fall in Love” – the latest single from Christina Aguilera’s upcoming comeback album. It seems like things are finally working out for Christina after she failed to impress with her earlier single. After teasing with the music video, Christina Aguilera and Demi […]