Ariana Grande has given her fans a snippet of her upcoming song “Into You”. In fact, it wasn’t probably her who made these snippets for the fans but it looks as if someone stole them from somewhere and leaked them online. But nevertheless, the snippets are here and you can see why everyone is so […]
A guide to festivals abroad
Summer music festivals have become very big business these days, with hundreds taking place in the UK alone every year. There are multiple festivals to suit every music taste, from rock and pop music to dance and folk – whatever music you’re into, there’s almost certainly a festival going on near you in the UK […]
Watch: Janelle Monae – ‘QUEEN’ video (feat Erykah Badu)
High concept funk-pop star Janelle Monae released new single ‘Q.U.E.E.N.’ last week, the first to be taken from her upcoming new album The Electric Lady. Today we’re treated to the video for the Erykah Badu featuring track, which you can watch below. I won’t try to explain what the video is about, it’s best you […]
Single Review: “Craving You” by Thomas Rhett
Rhett has premiered a new single titled “Craving You”. This new single features Maren Morris. The single will appear on Thomas’ upcoming album. The album is a follow-up to 2015 album “Tangled Up” album that was a hit. This new album will release later this year. “Craving You” sounds like an important hit for Rhett […]
Watch Music Video: “Fall In Love” by Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato
Christina and Demi have reclaimed their power in the official music video for “Fall in Love” – the latest single from Christina Aguilera’s upcoming comeback album. It seems like things are finally working out for Christina after she failed to impress with her earlier single. After teasing with the music video, Christina Aguilera and Demi […]
Single Review: “Twice” by Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera has premiered a new song titled “Twice”. This new song serves as a preview of Christina’s new album, which will be her eighth studio album and it will come out in June this year. As of now, you can get this new countdown single by Christina Aguilera on all digital platforms. Along with […]
Sara Bareilles Tributes Motherhood with “Shiny”
12th of May is celebrated for Mothers and their Motherhood. Sara Bareillles is doing the same thing with her new ballad. “Shiny” is meant to make our moms feel like they matter the most to all of us. Every man or women, at a certain stage of their life, come to realize the fact that […]
What exactly does Working in Media mean?
Many people who want to express their creative abilities often say that they would like to ‘work in media’ – but what exactly does that mean? And what kind of qualifications might be needed? Here we look at the main areas that make up the modern definition of the term and the kind of careers […]
BBC Announces New Annual Music Awards
BBC has announced new annual music awards and has released an early list of performers. The star-studded BBC music awards will be hosted by Fearne Cotton and Chris Evans. The award show will broadcast live from London Earl’s Court. You can watch live on BBC One. Radio 1 and Radio 2 will bring you the […]
Watch Music Video “OKOKOK” by Jaira Burns
Jaira Burns has premiered a colorful and cute music video for her latest single “OKOKOK”. Jaira is only 21 and she is doing really good with the way she is slowly gaining momentum and finding her place in the music industry. The young singer first burst out on the scene in 2017 with her debut […]