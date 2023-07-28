Shakira Premiered Music Video “Clandestino” Featuring Maluma – Hottest Colombian Duo – Watch Video + Review Here!

This Friday morning is blessed by Shakira’s music video of her song “Clandestino”, with her fellow Colombian Maluma. This song was released by Shakira a couple of weeks ago and this music video is a summer gift for her fans, after a while. This song was not as per planned and not even included in any of her Album, so promotion through music video was the best available option for Shakira. Well played, you the beauty! You can sense a level of chemistry in “Chantaje” By Shakira Featuring Columbian Reggaeton Artist Maluma

The video and visuals are pure sensual with dancing Shakira, dancing like a pro in the sea water with killer looks. Shakira is dancing in front of vintage car headlights, you will find Maluma flirting with Shakira all over the place in the music video. Hottest Colombian couple is found dancing, linked with the chain fence. Both of these Colombian beauties will trap you with their appearances if you Watch Shakira’s “Trap” Music Video Featuring Maluma

Their last two collaborations were part of Shakira’s Album “El Dorado” in 2017. The international hit by duo “Chantaje” ranked top of the US Latin Songs Chart and heaps of other well-known charts all over the globe. She had already declared Maluma her songwriter partner in an interview with Billboard. What an absolute chemistry. Hard to decide who is hotter, that’s an ultimate battle.

Watch Music Video of “Clandestino” Here!