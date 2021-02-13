Ciara Delivers a Music Video For “Greatest Love”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Ciara” has shared a new song, “Greatest Love” with an accompanying music video. The music video was directed by, “Sasha Samsonovo “.

Greatest Love is a follow up to the American singer’s last released song, “Dose” which was released back in September, 2018.

The music video features Ciara exposing her sexy moves. It is really hard to choose a single scene from the clip as favorite because she has just rocked throughout the video.

Every move is extraordinary, I think I am in Love. WOW!

Watch the music video to Ciara’s new song, “Greatest Love”:

Ciara talked to the media about the song and said, “It has got a lot of love in it. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and I just want people to feel that love, whether you’re single or if you have your partner in your life. I’m super proud of this next release”.

So, Greatest Love is dedicated to Ciara’s husband.