Music Video: “Chainsaw” by Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is planning to release his new studio album in the coming month. The album will be titled “Last Year Was Complicated” and it’s already expected to do well with fans. The lead single “Close” is already making a mark on music charts. At this moment, Nick has decided to releases a new single from this album. This new single is titled “Chainsaw” and it is already available on VEVO and Vogue.com where you can stream it unlimited number of times.

Although “Close” is a perfect lead single for Nick’s upcoming album, he still needed to introduce a little diversity. Now this new song “Chiansaw” does exactly that. The good thing is that Nick isn’t only thinking about showing some diversity but he is also thinking about more visuals. Yes, that’s true. This new single already has a music video that Nick premiered on VEVO when he released the song.

The music video is directed by Monaghan. The song is about coming out of a breakup. Nick is annoyed and furious over the end of the relationship. He wants to bring in a chainsaw and cut everything apart, everything that has memories from his past. You’d love to watch the music video for “Chainsaw” especially with the kind of ending it has got. Listen to the song and watch the music video below.

Watch “Chainsaw” by Nick Jonas