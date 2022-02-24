Bryan Adams Delivers a Song, “Don’t Look Back”. Stream Here:

The Canadian singer and songwriter, “Bryan Adams” has shared a new song titled, “Don’t Look Back” just before 4 days for the release of his upcoming 14th studio album, “Shine A Light”.

Don’t Look Back is a follow up song to the Canadian singer’s last released song, “Shine A Light”, while the album is his first after 4 years. This new album will be a project of 12 tracks.

This new song, “Don’t Look Back” reminds us of The Eagles. The song has a fine rock music productions. Bryan is all famous for his vocals and this song is a perfect example of it. Enjoy!

Listen to the Bryan Adams New Song, “Don’t Look Back”:

Bryan Adams had announced a Shine a light World Tour. He will be visiting Australia, Europe, and North America. The tour kicks off at the Spark Arena in New Zealand on 12 MARCH, 2019.

Get your tickets and learn more about the tour details here.