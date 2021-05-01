Bobby Womack song – ‘The Bravest Man In The Universe’ unveiled

Here’s a nice slice of modern day soul for you from living legend Bobby Womack. He’s just finished recording a new album with Damon Albarn called The Bravest Man In The Universe, and here’s the hot-off-the-press title track to get you in the mood:

The album, which is due out on 11 June, was recorded at Damon’s Studio 13 recording studio in London and will feature a contribution from Lana Del Rey – which should be interesting!