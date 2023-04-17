BIG MOMENT – Kendrick Lamar is the First Rapper to Win a Pulitzer Prize for Music

It’s a big news for rap music. Kendrick Lamar has won a Pulitzer Prize for his album “DAMN”. It’s the first-ever album to win Pulitzer outside the classical and jazz genre.

“DAMN” came out in 2017 and it’s Lamar’s fourth album.

The album was picked for the Award because of the subject and the musical work. The album talks about the complexity of Afro-American life. Critics have praised Kendrick Lamar for his depth of lyrics and remarkable content themes that he choose for his album. Apart from the nearly perfect album, Lamar also delivered some memorable performances, which could have helped him to be nominated for the prize.

Lamar has talked about the African-American theme in her other studio albums as well such as “To Pimp A Butterfly”, “good kid”, and “m.A.A.d city”. His subjects have been police brutality, street life, self-worth, blackness, and everything else that’s part of African-American life. It’s pretty complex but Lamar has described the complexity pretty well in his albums.

The administrator of the prizes said “The time was right. We are very proud of this selection. It means that the jury and the board judging system worked as it’s supposed to – the best work was awarded a Pulitzer Prize.”

Listen to “DAMN” by Kendrick Lamar – Full Album on YouTube

