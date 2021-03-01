Bea Miller Teams Up With 6LACK For a Song, “it’s not u it’s me”. Stream Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Beatrice Annika Miller” who is known professionally under her stage name, “Bea Miller” has joined forces with the American rapper, “6LACK”. They have shared a new song titled, “it’s not u it’s me”.

This new song it’s not u it’s me was co-written by 6LACK and Bea Miller with, “Mike Sabath “, “Justin Tranter”, and “Mary Weitz”.

The song will appear on the American singer’s upcoming studio album which is not given any title yet. Moreover, the LP is expected to be released later this year.

This new song is one of the best from Bea. She has delivered some magical vocals. And, do I need to mention the 6LACK’s stunning rap style? Enjoy!

Listen to the Bea Miller and 6LACK’s collaboration song, “it’s not u it’s me”:

Here’s some of what Bea Miller said of the song, “It’s one of my favorites songs I’ve ever written […] just want the song to reach people and be out in the world and be understood and help people feel understood.”