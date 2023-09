The new Bat For Lashes album is shaping up to be pretty good. Hot on the heels of the excellent ‘Laura’ and ‘Marilyn’ (which is still available as a free download) comes ‘All Your Gold’, the latest track to be lifted from Natasha Khan’s forthcoming third album The Haunted Man.

Some people have already been likening this to that Gotye song, but for me it sounds more like an epic PJ Harvey track. Judge for yourself:

The Haunted Man is out on 15 October. Preorder The Haunted Man