Bastille and Rudimental – ‘Pompeii / Waiting All Night’ (Live at the BRITs)

The BRITs single of the year gets mashed up with a hit from the British Breakthrough act of 2014, performed live and released. {rating}



As a live performance Dan Smith is on top form and the expected hooks and sounds of Pompeii are nailed well – as are Ella Eyre and her version of the Rudimental number, but it’s hardly the most accomplished joining of two songs as, aside from a brief introduction from Smith of the lyrics and a so-so battle off near the end, it’s just a mix from one to the other. Here are two great live performances with the live instruments really adding to the records but there’s little inspiration or magic in the mixing of them, and the hype man gets tedious by the end.