Watch: Arctic Monkeys perform acoustic version of ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’

All the talk from Alex Turner about Arctic Monkeys’ new album AM was concerned with how it’s their ‘first studio album’, in terms of actually producing their sound rather than just recording themselves playing live.

While that is all evident in the finished album, it’s still the warmly crafted song-writing that shines through – which is accentuated by this acoustic version of ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’, complete with falsetto backing vocals and a xylophone!

The performance was filmed at New York’s Avatar Studios in extra-classy black and white: