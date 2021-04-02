Andy Black Music Video For, “Ghost Of Ohio”. Watch Here:

The Amercian singer and founder, lead vocalist of the American rock band Black Veil Brides, “Andrew Dennis Biersack” aka, “Andy Black” has shared a new music video for his song, “Ghost of Ohio” directed by Patrick Fogarty.

The song Ghost of Ohio serves as the second single for the American singer’s upcoming studio album, “Ghost of Ohio”. The LP is supposed to be released on 12th of April, 2019.

The track possesses a great rock production where Andy reminisces his past with magical vocals.

What about the music video? It portrays the lyrics. It sees the American singer wandering on railways, roads and a graveyard. It also features the photos of his grandmother and late grandfather as some part of the clip was shot in his grandmother’s house.

Watch music video to Andy Black’s song, “Ghost of Ohio”: