17 JUL

Listen: Amorphous Androgynous remix of ‘AKA… What A Life’

Noel Gallagher has released a remix of his single ‘AKA.. What A Life’ by Amorphous Androgynous – listen to the 16-minute epic here and let me know what you think:

This remix will be on the B-side to Noel’s upcoming new single ‘Everybody’s On The Run’ – which is out on 30 July.

Noel is currently working with dance duo Amorphous Androgynous on a new album – which is yet to see the light of day because Noel isn’t quite happy with it. Apparently he’s hoping to crack the whip work on it after the festival season and get it out early next year.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

