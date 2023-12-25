Ally Brooke Delivers a Song, “The Truth Is In There”. Stream Here:

The American singer and songwriter and the former Fifth Harmony member, ” Allyson Brooke Hernandez ” who is known professionally by her stage name, “Ally Brooke” has premiered a new song titled, “The Truth Is In There”.

The Truth Is In There is basically created for the WW international’s Wellness Campaign. Moreover it was Oprah Winfrey and Diane Warren’s decision to chose Ally to sing the song for the campaign.

Here’s What Ally Posted about the song, “It’s out! So excited to team up with @ww_us and perform The Truth Is In There for their new global campaign.”

The song, “Truth Is In There” was written by Diane Warren who said that, ”

I thought this would be the perfect song and Ally Brooke would be the perfect artist for it. Ally is all about positivity, as is Oprah.”

Well, I think that Ally has delivered exactly what was needed, the positivity I mean. I like the energy, the way she sounded on this new song is extraordinary.

Listen to the Ally Brooke’s new song, “The Truth Is In There”:

Back in November, the American singer announced that she will be releasing her memoir, “Finding You Harmony” next year on 2nd of April. Will there be any other music coming up by her before that? We hope so!