Algarve: 10 Incredible Places in Southern Portugal

Located in the south of Portugal, the Algarve is a destination of choice for many tourists. Here, it is possible to find wild beaches as well as seaside resorts, while surprising visitors to the area every day. Back to the 10 incredible places in southern Portugal.

N°10 – The Percurso Dos 7 vales Suspensos

Here, it is a question of discovering the incredible landscape offered by the course of the 7 suspended valleys. Between Marinha beach and Vale Centeanes beach, throughout the 5.7 kilometers.

The Saint-Laurent d’Almancil church: N°9

Located in Almancil, the Saint-Laurent church was built in the 18th century.

No. 8, Lagos

Admittedly, Lagos is one of the most touristic cities in the Algarve, but the city will have managed to keep its picturesque and authentic side.

Cabo de Sao Vicente: No. 7

Cap Saint-Vincent is clearly intended for nature lovers. This place has also been classified as a nature reserve since 1988.

No. 6, Faro

Another town in the Algarve, Faro. The latter is intended to be the entrance for visitors disembarking from an airplane. But often set aside, despite the alleys not to be missed.

Top 5, Silves Castle

Built between the 8th and 10th centuries, the castle of Silves bears witnesses to the presence of the Muslim people.

Tavira, N°4

Here, the most picturesque town in the Algarve is revealed. This same city will have grown during the Moorish occupation.

Top 3, The Ria Formosa Natural Park

A natural reserve since 1978 initially, the Ria Formosa will become a natural park since 1987. Biodiversity is important.

No. 2, Cacela Velha

Just eleven kilometers from Tavira, the village of Cacela Velha offers incredible views of the sea and the islands of the Ria Formosa Natural Park.

The Ponta da Piedade, No. 1

Next to Lagos, the Ponta da Piedade is an exceptional natural site. Indeed, the view is breathtaking on the Cabo de Sao Vicente, and the cliffs are composed of arches and other caves.

In the Algarve: a 1-minute video travel guide