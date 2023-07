Alex Clare switches up his sound a little with this meatier, rockier number that sounds more band than DJ in a back-bedroom.

It lacks the characteristic and charismatic hooks of his previous songs, but it has enough bite to satisfy his fans, though a big, memorable chorus means it lacks that central hook around which everyone else would fall.

Musically, though, it has strength and its frantic drum work is good, but it’s no ‘Too Close’ part two.

(6/10)