Album stream: Kasabian – ’48:13′

Kasabian have made their new album 48:13 available to stream online ahead of its release next week.

The album can now be streamed in full via iTunes Radio here: 48:13 – Kasabian

48:13 is the Leicester band’s fifth studio album and features the single ‘eez-eh‘ as well as other previously aired tracks ‘stevie’ and ‘bumblebee‘.

48:13 tracklist

1: (shiva)

2: bumblebee

3: stevie

4: (mortis)

5: doomsday

6: treat

7: glass

8: explodes

9: (levitation)

10: clouds

11: eez-eh

12: bow

13: sps

Watch the video for ‘eez-eh’:

Kasabian are planning a huge summer of headline shows to promote 48:13 – including a massive homecoming gig in Leicester’s Victoria Park and headlining the Sunday night of Glastonbury.

48:13, the follow-up to Kasabian’s 2011 album Velicoraptor is Kasabian’s fifth studio album. It was recorded in the bands own studio in Leicestershire and is named after the running time.

The title came from the band’s desire to me more straightforward with this album. Speaking to NME earlier in the year guitarist Serge Pizzorno said:

I felt that we had the confidence to be more direct, more honest with this album. I started to strip away layers rather than to just keep adding.

Singer Tom Meighan added:

Less is more, you know? It’s direct. It is what it is. Just listen to it. We’ve had the confidence to lay ourselves bare. Serge has stripped it right back. It’s unbelievable.

Stream and preorder the album now via iTunes here: 48:13 – Kasabian and let me know what you think of it in the comments below…