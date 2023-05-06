Album stream: The Black Keys – ‘Turn Blue’

Blues-rock duo The Black Keys are all set to release their eighth studio album Turn Blue next week. Last night the album leaked online, so this morning they have done the sensible thing and made it available to stream online.
To listen to Turn Blue head over to iTunes Radio.
Turn Blue features the previously released ‘Fever‘, ‘Turn Blue‘ and ‘Bullet In The Brain‘ and was produced by Danger Mouse. Check out the full tracklist below:
Turn Blue Tracklist:
01. Weight of Love
02. In Time
03. Turn Blue
04. Fever
05. Year in Review
06. Bullet in the Brain
07. It’s Up to You Now
08. Waiting on Words
09. 10 Lovers
10. In Our Prime
11. Gotta Get Away
Turn Blue is the follow-up to The Black Keys 2011 Grammy-winning ‘breakthrough’ album El Camino.