5 Seconds Of Summer Delivers a Song Titled, “Lie To Me” Featuring Julia Michaels. Stream Here:

The Australian band, “5 Seconds Of Summer” released their third studio album, “Youngblood” back in June.

They have come up again, and have joined forces with the American Singer and songwriter, “Julia Carin Cavazos” who is known professionally by her stage name, “Julia Michaels” to premiere a new remix version of the song, “Lie To Me”.

The song Lie To Me is taken from the pop rock band’s previously released third studio album. It was written by “Ali Tamposi”, “watt” , “Ashton Irwin”, “Luke Hemmings” and “Calum Hood”.

This new remix version is of course an improved one. I know I like this one more than the original. It is a lovely combination of the vocals and the pop production. I am obsessed.

Listen to the new remix version of the 5 Second of Summer’s song, “Lie To Me”:

So, which version of the song do you like more? If this new version has won your heart, you gotta repeat with me, “La La La!”. LOL!

The band’s member (drummer), “Ashton Irwin” talked to the media about the song and said, “I feel like vocally it’s been the first time we’ve been able to get our vocals that have been inspired by artists like the Beach Boys and the Beetles; that old-school style harmony which has obviously always been in people’s hearts but they haven’t known how to relay it in modern pop.”